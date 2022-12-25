Glo Supports Benin GSM Village Annual festival 

Telecommunication giant, Globacom, has received accolades from the Great Benin GSM Village for its continued support as it celebrates its annual festival.

The GSM Village is the umbrella association housing the full complement of ICT professionals empowered to train technicians in the repair of GSM products and sale of various devices in the Edo State capital.

The association gave kudos to the mobile network operator for its immeasurable support for the association and sponsorship of its activities in Edo State.

Globacom in 2020 entered into a running five-year sponsorship deal with the association to sponsor its yearly activities.

The association’s Chairman, Ikhelowa Mohammed, speaking at a dinner as grand finale of this year’s events, praised Globacom for providing support for the annual celebration and for its strong commitment to the greater good of the association over the years.

Mohammed said: “at the time of signing the MOU with Globacom in 2020, the market population was about 600 and this has grown to over 1000 today, a clear indication that the market is fast growing” while expressing the hope that the relationship with Globacom would continue to fester.

Globacom’s Regional Manager, Mr. Obiora Ezeora, who presented awards to the teams that performed best at the football competition which was a feature of the celebration appealed to the association to continue to pursue their passion, as some of them could end up making a career in football and bringing laurels to the state.

He therefore pledged the company’s further support for the village in providing an enabling environment for it to create employment for the youth.