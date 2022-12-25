Florence Modupe Foundation rounds up December Outreach with the Ibadan Christmas Party.

Florence Modupe Foundation (FMF) a registered Non-Governmental Organization established by Dr. Mrs. Olubukola Abitoye CEO Digital Space Capital with a mission to provide equitable access to quality education and life-changing skills for young Africans, aimed at developing future leaders has concluded its December 2022 outreach with a children’s party in Ibadan.

The outreach started on the 22nd of December 2022 with a medical and food outreach to the aged and widows at Manna Ministries International Sagamu, Ogun state witness medical checks for over 100 beneficiaries while medical glasses were also given freely to all beneficiary with need for it while they all left with food bags courtesy of the foundation. In the words of the Founder, Manna Ministries Pastor Mrs. Deola Olaniyan. She described the coming of FMF to Sagamu and their ministry as a blessing they won’t forget anytime soon as it comes at a time they needed it most.

While speaking at the event, the Ewusi of Makun HRM Oba Timothy Oyesola Akinsanya appreciated FMF for coming to his kingdom for the outreach especially as they chose to help the aged in a festive season. He thanked Dr. Mrs. Olubukola Abitoye for commiting her resources to such a course that helps uplift humanity.

The FMF Outreach train moved to Ibadan on Friday December 23 2022 for the Ibadan Christmas Party for over 400 children of Jesus Kids Home for Special needs Ibadan. The Christmas party that has always been held since 2020 got expanded this year as the venue was moved to the iconic Ibadan Civic Centre. At the event, FMF Founder Dr. Mrs. Olubukola Abitoye was full of praise to God for enabling the children to witness another edition of the Christmas Party, she also described the Academic performance of the children as impressive and promised to continue to do more for the Home.

While speaking at the event Olori Mariam Ogunwusi the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi appreciated Dr. Mrs. Abitoye for giving her resources to the needy and also for her lifelong commitment to the Kids. In the words of Dr. Dikko Salami, Director of Youth Mobilisation to Governor Seyi Makinde, the contribution of FMF to the Jesus Kids Home is impressive and also promised to play his part to the Jesus Kids Home.

While responding Pastor Mrs. Ololade Adamolekun, President and Founder Jesus Kids Home for Special needs Ibadan appreciated Dr. Mrs. Olubukola Abitoye and the Foundation for always coming through for the Home and also prayed for God to give her sufficiency in all things.

At the event, Dr. Mrs. Olubukola Abitoye also announced that the Foundation has commenced a Fifteen Million Naira Fundraising towards the Purchase of a Bus for the Jesus Kids Home for Special needs which elicited applause from the audience. The event also featured the donation of Back to School items to all the children and other materials for the kids while they all danced with the dignitaries at the event.