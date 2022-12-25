Digital Space Capital Boss, Dr (Mrs) Olubukola Abitoye celebrates 20 years wedding anniversary as husband clocks 50.

Dr (Mrs) Olubukola Abitoye described her Husband as someone who believes in her even more than herself, noting that she has that trust and respect for him because she adores him so much while stating that she will forever be grateful to Almighty God for meeting him as he has been really supportive.

She is a top financial expert and CEO Digital Space Capital , the parent company of Digikolo a savings app.

The event witnessed musical performance by Chike and was anchored by renowned comedian and MC Ajebo.

Dignitaries at the event were Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his Beautiful wife Olori Mariam Ogunwusi; HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunbanwo (Alara of Ilara); Chairman of the event, Mr Gabriel Ekanang; Chairman, Solutions Media and infotech Limited, Prince Adeyanju Lipede; CEO KAB Constructions, Dr. Kehinde Alex Bankole; CEO Blackstone Capital, Dr. Elizabeth Kings-wali; Mainstreet MFB MD Mr Adegoke; Parallex Bank; Mrs Helen Maiyegun; Prophetess Olujuwon Olubori and so many others.