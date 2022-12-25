Bukola Saraki: Political Godfather Who Bounced Back at 60

Great things are happening yet again at the end of 2022, tingling the hearts of Nigerians everywhere. One such thing is the 60th birthday of noted political giant, Bukola Saraki. While he was the governor of Kwara State from 2003 to 2011, Saraki showed the nation the stuff he was made of. When he attempted to become Senate President in 2015, the knowledge of all he accomplished as governor inspired his fellow senators to let him take the seat. In his crossing into the diamond circle, Saraki remains a relevant force of transformative change and influence in the political circles of the nation.

When strictly considering influence, Senator Saraki is up there with figures just outside the presidential circle. Once he decides on a matter, even if his decision collides with the decisions of the leaders of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Saraki has a way of swaying people to stick to his convictions.

Not a few already made plans to paint the entire nation red as a way of honouring him on his 60th birthday. He however chose to spend the entire day in Medina while receiving prayers and accolades from all over.