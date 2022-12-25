Babatunde Okewale Celebrates Seven Years of First Women Nigeria Radio

So much has happened in Nigeria since 2015. Depending on who you ask, some of these things have been positive. Others will tell you that the negatives took a large part of the happenings. Others are content to sit on the fence. But for Dr Babatunde Okewale and his group of visionaries who started Women Radio WFM 91.7, the last seven years have been a great ride to fulfillment.

Okewale is currently in the depths of bliss as he celebrates seven years of WFM 91.7, the unusual radio station that he launched for women and their families. Looking back, because Okewale’s radio station was the first to solely have this peculiar target audience, it can only be by divine will that he succeeded in capturing the attention of Nigerians. Nevertheless, time has proven him to be right and the future is going to be a better place because he has more plans geared towards the same path.

Okewale launched WFM 91.7 on December 18, 2015. It was the first women radio station that dealt exclusively with the issues women face, especially with regards to their health. But it is the fortunate of Nigerian women that Okewale’s interest has always been towards the life and health of women, especially as he has done so much for them with regards to fertility.

However, when considering WFM 91.7 purely, Okewale seems to drop his uniform of an obstetrician and gynecologist and simply becomes a compassionate person. Little wonder he has been able to secure new radio licenses which allow WFM to operate in all 6 geopolitical zones of Nigeria. No doubt, Okewale will use this opportunity to trigger sustainable women development across Nigeria, bringing needed help and empowerment to the womenfolk in Nigeria.