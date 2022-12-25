Arrest Killer of Ex- Lagos Governor’s Son, Cyclists Tell Sanwo-Olu

Oluchi Chibuzor

Pitstop Lagos, a community of Independent cyclists in Lagos State yesterday asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to arrest the killer of Dr. Olaolu Mudashiru, the son of the state’s former military governor, Group Captain Gbolahan Mudashiru.

The Founder of the group, Aminadab Adegboro made the call yesterday during a cycling race, “A Ride for Dr. Bob” organised in honour of the late son of the former military governor.

Mudashiru, a medical doctor by training and Deputy Managing Director, Vetiva Capital Management until his death, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday. December 11 along Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi.

Since Mudashiru’s death, security operatives in the state have not been able to identify and apprehend the driver that knocked down the investment banker while cycling along Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi.

With the delay in the arrest of the suspect, the cyclists challenged the state governor yesterday to expedite the arrest of the yet-to-be-identified driver.

Addressing cyclists after the race yesterday, Adegboro said as a strong member of the cycling community in Lagos, the late investment banker would be greatly missed.

She said the cycling community in Lagos decided “to come here today to ride in honour of Dr. Olaolu Mudashiru, who unfortunately lost his life on December 11 at this very spot.”

“He was hit by a car and the driver did not stop. The race is to honour their late member, especially the spot of his death. I think we need to create the awareness that the life of every cyclist matters on the road.

“When you see them, you should maintain at least three feet away from the cyclist. He was an integral part of the cycling community and one of the key members of Pitstop Lagos.

“We are imploding the Lagos State Government, Lagos State Police Command and other security agencies to do everything within their reach to bring the perpetrator to justice,” Adegboro said.

On what can be done to ensure safety of cyclists on the road, the founder of the cyclists’ community highlighted the need to create more awareness that the life of every cyclist on the road matters.

“When motorists see cyclists on the road, they should give way because we are strapped to the bike and our legs are glued to the pedals,” Adegboro explained.

Also, after the race, Deputy Managing Director, Lekki Free Zone Development Company, Bolatito Ajibode, said the motorists “are hurting the cyclists.”

Ajibode said: “I was actually with the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi two days ago and this was his response. He said the Divisional Police Officer of this area is working tirelessly to ensure that the hit-and-run driver is caught.”