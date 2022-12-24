Yuletide: Police Deploy Operatives to Fortify Entry, Exit Routes in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, has ordered the deployment of operatives to fortify all entry and exit routes in Nasarawa State to ensure public safety during the yuletide.

This was disclosed yesterday in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP Nansel Ramhan.

The order by the CP, as contained in the statement, directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Head of Tactical Teams, Intelligence and Operational Units to massively deploy their operatives to fortify all the entry and exit routes in the state, highways and recreational centres.

The statement read: “Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police has ordered consistent raids of all flash points across the state devoid of fundamental human rights infringement and extortion, deployment of Police personnel to worship centers and to also ensure free flow of traffic on major roads.”

The statement continued that CP Baba had assured all residents of the state and those that would be travelling through the state to join their family and friends for the Christmas and New Year celebrations of safety.

“Adequate measures have been put in place to dominate the public space and ensure visibility policing across the state,” the statement concluded.