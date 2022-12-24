Winners Emerge at  CFAO Yamaha’s Road Music Challenge

Salami Adeyinka



Fashoro Taiye Temitope and Kusagba Oluwadamilola have emerged the winners of CFAO Yamaha’s Road Music Challenge.

According to the firm, it was a very competitive one with all the contestants bringing their best foot forward with their songs, rap and dance moves to win the grand prize of N1 million and a 3.5kva Yamaha generator, N500,000 and a Crux Rev Motorcycle for the second place, and N250,000 for the third position.

As a way to wrap up the show, the contestants were invited to CFAO Yamaha’s office for the final showcase of the winners and prize presentation for everyone present, as entries lasted from the 17th of October, 2022 till the 24th of November.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director Director of CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Sylvia Omlenyi, said, “We are absolutely delighted that through the CFAO Yamaha team and the Road Music Challenge, the world is able to experience the creativity of the Nigerian youth, we are really glad to be celebrating alongside these vibrant youths and helping them climb a step higher to fulfilling their dreams’ CFAO Yamaha will also like to thank all the contestants for their hard work and encourage them to keep letting their creativity shine.”

The Road Music Challenge spanned for six weeks and recorded over 450 entries during the course of the Road Music Challenge, as some entries were disqualified for flouting the rules of the competition.

The Road Music Challenge had different stages till the final, while the first stage was the entry stage with the contestants uploading on Instagram or Facebook their music or dance video using keywords: ‘vibes with Yamaha’ and ‘gbedu wey dey enter’ posting with the hashtag #roadmusicchallengeNG and #cfaoyamaha.

The first selection process for the winners was the selection of 50 entries based on the number of likes on their entry post and 20 more were selected based on their lyrical or content creativity.

According to Omlenyi, “These 70 entries advanced to the next stage where the top 15 were selected by lyrical goddess Waje and veteran producer ID Cabasa based on creativity, lyrical content, flows and excellence. The videos of the top 15 were uploaded on CFAO Yamaha’s page where the final winners of the Road Music Challenge were selected based on likes on their post.

“The grand prize of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) and a 3.5KVA Yamaha generator went to Fashoro Taiye Temitope with the Instagram handle (@onlymykesty) who had the most likes therefore emerging as the winner of the Road Music Challenge with her sonorous voice, coming in next are the Incredible Kids (@incredible__kids) who moved the internet with their dance moves and bubbly personalities, the third place was Kusagba Oluwadamilola (@dammykush101) with her catchy lyrics and creativity. “