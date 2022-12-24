What Sports Provide You with the Best Betting Odds?



Attempting to be formulaic in the world of sports betting is no easy task, with the sheer unpredictability of every sporting event integral to its appeal amongst sports betting enthusiasts. No matter the sport in question, being invested both emotionally and financially in a sporting event is an addictive process and it is one that fuels both sportsbooks and punters alike.



Key to how sportsbooks operate is the odds they offer out for their customers. Top bookmakers in Nigeriaare in a fervent competition daily to serve up the most competitive odds for customers, as they jostle for trade with both new and existing players and the other bookmakers within the industry.

This natural competition plays into the hands of the punter, who can pick and choose the best bookmaker for them – depending on the odds available to them and how much money they can potentially win off any given bet.



In addition to this competition within the marketplace, naturally, there are some sports that are more conductive than others to offering out good betting odds. Predicting the outcome of some sporting vocations is generally easier than others and that of course is always reflected in the odds given out by bookmakers. Finding the sports that offer out the best betting odds and in turn, being successful when betting on said sports, is the golden formula for most punters.

Here is a rundown of some of the sports that can provide players with the best betting odds:



Golf

With most professional tournaments played over 4 consecutive days, golf betting certainly provides punters with plenty of hope and expectation. Whilst of course, golfers are playing against each other, it is the course that measures their score – meaning that picking a winner in any given golf event is always quite a tricky test.

This in turn presents a big opportunity for punters to access some handsome betting odds, with tournament favourites often starting as far out as 10/1 in some of the biggest events in the men’s and women’s game.



Golf, like so many other sports in recent years, has developed its output with the USPGA Tour, European Tour and the emerging LIV Golf Series giving punters a whole range of possibilities to access.

Meaning with as many as 5 different golfing events to back every weekend for punters, the wealth of odds and bets available is often incomparable to many other sports within the sports betting industry.



Basketball

Any sport that has a high scoring system presents punters with a chance to access enticing odds and basketball fits that bill. Defence is seldom the key objective in any game of basketball, meaning plenty of points are scored in most professional matches, opening up plenty of correct score and winning margin markets for players.

Like many other ‘American centric’ sports, the draw isn’t an option in basketball, which can hit the available odds somewhat but aside from that, players can also access a range of high-value markets in the player betting sphere too, with ante-post and in-play odds available on how many points or rebounds a certain player will achieve in any given match.

The global basketball calendar has become huge business too, with the NBA in America continuing to dominate but emerging leagues in Europe, Asia and Australia all presenting punters with great betting options on a daily basis.



Rugby League & Rugby Union

As mentioned, high scoring systems in sports do give players more margin for error when betting and both rugby league and rugby union regularly see big scoring encounters taking place.

Rugby League continues to be the sport of choice in the North of the UK, as well as playing a huge impact on society in Australia, with the NRL the biggest selling competition on Australian shores.

Whilst the win, lose or draw market can become a little saturated, correct score and winning margin markets are again where huge amounts of value can be found with rugby league betting.

The similarities can be drawn too within rugby union, which is often more of an attritional spectacle but point scoring remains where plenty of good odds can be found, for all levels of punter.

In both sports, backing certain players to hit points tallies is often a good bet too, whilst rugby accumulator betting is also growing in popularity too – giving punters the ultimate low risk, high reward betting potential.



Cricket

Despite being one of the most viewed sports in the world, cricket is often overlooked by many sports betting punters.

Test match cricket can be tough for bettors, as seeing an instant return is what most players chase in the modern age but the advent of live betting has opened up cricket betting odds massively.

Betting on the outcome of each ball or over, gives players the chance to become invested in a snippet of the action and potentially see a return on it.

The numerical systems in cricket also give opportunities to access good odds too, with correct score, player score and winning margin markets all coming into play.