Tinubu’s Presidency Will Benefit Gombe, Gov Inuwa Assures

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has said that the victory of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 general election will benefit the people of the state.

Governor Yahaya who disclosed this at the venues of the APC Campaign rallies held at Kulishin, Boh, Lapan and Lalaipido wards of Shongom Local Government Area yesterday, assured the people that the state stood to benefit a lot from Tinubu’s presidency.

He said Tinubu is committed to the implementation of Kolmani Integrated Development Project inaugurated recently by President Muhammadu Buhari, hence, a vote for him and the APC at all levels, “is a vote for renewed hope, development and prosperity of the people.”

He called on the electorate, especially women and youths to come out en masse on election day and vote for the APC candidates at all levels, stating that “If you support a party, then you should also support its candidates altogether,” he asserted.

Inuwa said the records of achievements of the APC-led administration in Shongom and other places are unprecedented and unbeatable, expressing confidence that APC will have a resounding victory in the forthcoming elections in the area and the state at large.

He explained that in 2019, he promised to bring development to the people and thankfully, he was able to deliver, citing rehabilitation and upgrading of Boh healthcare facility to cottage hospital and revitalisation of at least one healthcare facility in every ward of the LGA, construction of Lashule-Lalapido Road among other developments.

The governor promised to extend these dividends of democracy to other rural communities, saying, “We constructed Filiya-Gwandum-Gundale Road that links more than 10 communities in four wards. Therefore, construction of Lapan-Labarya-Lasanja-Burak Road will not be an issue.”

Speaking to the crowd of women who converged to welcome him to the area, the governor pledged to continue to accord them the priority they deserve, citing the appointments of women in his administration as proof to buttress his disposition.

“Our administration is the only government that produced women councillors in every LGA, appointed women to head Teachers’ Service Commission, Civil Service Commission and man a lot of sensitive positions.”

On some of the environmental problems bedevilling the areas, Yahaya said his government will take drastic measures towards controlling the erosion problem threatening agriculture, economic and social security of the people.

The governor noted that his government is an all inclusive one and shows no discrimination, urging the people to vote based on competency and credibility and shun politics of religion and ethnicity.

Gombe State Coordinator for Tinubu/Shetima Campaign, Dr. Jamilu Ishiyaku Gwamna and APC Stalwart, Dr. Bala Bello Tinka who spoke at the respective venues of the campaign rallies, attested to the credibility and competence of the APC candidates.

The indigenes of the area who spoke in the same vain included Commissioner for Information and Culture, Hon. Meshak Audu Lauco, former Chairman Shongom LGA, Hon. Samuel Bulus, Company Secretary of Bubayero Microfinance Bank, Barr. Robert Wobida, Director-General, Federal Government Bureau, Mr. Nuhu Sada Laumara and other APC candidates.

Hundreds of defectors received by the state leadership of the APC, said their cross-carpeting was inspired by the development projects executed by Yahaya-led administration in their respective wards, LGAs and Gombe State in general.