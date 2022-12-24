‘The Voice Nigeria’ Season 4 Premieres

Pay-TV platform, StarTimes Nigeria will air Season 4 of The Voice Nigeria, which premieres today.

ST Nollywood Plus will air the show at 5:30pm while ST Nollywood airs at 7pm every Saturday.

This is even as the producers, FAME Studios, have revealed Niyola, Praiz, Naeto C and Waje as the coaches of The Voice Nigeria Season 4.

This year, talents can look forward to versatile and dynamic coaches that would be exposing them to all they need to be unstoppable in their music careers.

The lineup of first-time coaches for this season of The Voice Nigeria are well known for their uniqueness in the music industry.

Niyola, a multitalented singer and songwriter with over 17 years of experience and counting as a professional musician with an incredible pitch and voice texture.

Praiz, one of Nigeria’s most incredible voices, a member of the Grammy academy, producer and songwriter and Naeto C, a rapper, Afrobeat and record producer all of whom are known to be professionals in the music industry and have long-standing history of hit albums with multiple awards to their names.

While returning as a coach is Waje, who has already established herself as one of the most accomplished female voices in the music industry in Nigeria and beyond the shores of Africa with hit albums and numerous awards.

Each of them is an industry veteran and has a record of a successful and thriving music career across different genres. Talents will be able to draw on their years of experience making excellent music, becoming superb performing artists, and connecting with people, especially Nigerians, through art.

The show’s engaging format features four stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Knockouts, Battle Rounds and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.

The four seasoned coaches of the show, Naeto C, Niyola, Waje and Praiz will seek twelve talents each for their teams who they will work with during the show to hone their skills and prepare the successful acts who make it to the Live Performance Shows to serenade views in exchange for votes.

The season will be hosted by award-winning actress, Kate Henshaw alongside popular TV presenter, producer and actress, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu. The winning talent of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 winner will be walking away with a monetary reward, a brand-new car, and an international recording contract.