Promoting ‘Badagry Beyond the Chain’

Justina Uzo



There’s an increased effort by tourism promoters to create more demand for visits to various slave history sites that abound in the country.

A leading tour operator, Mr. Anago Osho, one of those who package regular tours to slave route sites in Badagry, Lagos State, said they are coming with a bang as what have been on offer is a tip of the iceberg.

Osho, who is the facilitator of “Badagry Beyond the Chain” said there would be more tourism sites to be developed, adding that the sites that are known today are only about one per cent of what the numerous communities in Badagry have to offer.

She revealed that their latest project, “Badagry Beyond the Chain” will provide tourists more interesting sites to explore.

Osho said: “Our vision and community promotion for ‘Badagry Beyond the Chain’ is to let the world know that there are diverse, numerous, unknown and unpromoted attraction sites and heritages in Lagos State, Nigeria and especially the Badagry area of Lagos State.

“The project needs to be brought to the fore and developed. The museums and attraction sites that are known today are only about one per cent of what the numerous communities in the area have to offer.”

At present, he said those involved in the project have been sensitizing the local communities on the importance and benefit of heritage conservation and promotion.

According to him, “This is an opportunity for Lagos State Government to collaborate with Anago Osho Adventures which is already licensed by Lagos State for tourism promotions.”

Anago Osho Adventures, he said, plans to train tour guides in the host communities free of charge and continue its partnership with the National Institute for Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR). “Our other partners include Badagry West LCDA, Olorunda LCDA and Badagry Local Government (Central) as well as the Association of History, Nature and Culture Tour Guides – Nigeria (AHNACTG), and Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP),” he explained.

Apart from training and other engagements, Anago Soho Adventures is seeking partnership with relevant organisations in the realisation of tourism, nature and heritage conservation.

Osho reassured that he would continue to build on the initiatives of protecting the ocean and rivers through the removal of harmful materials (which alter and destroy marine life) that are dumped into the sea and rivers like plastics and abandoned fishing nets.