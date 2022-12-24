‘Philomena’ Returns to Port Harcourt This Christmas

Its first showing was well received and applauded. Same for its second. In the spirit of same expectation, Nigerian theater lovers in the city of Port Harcourt will again be treated to four nights of brilliant storytelling and exhilarating performances as veteran Nollywood actors; Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester and Tammy Abusi tell the phenomenal story of ‘Philomena’ on stage.

Witty, satiric, the lessons, the spontaneity behind the characters make it a must see. ‘Philomena; Interview with A Prostitute’, promises the magic of the peerless play following a very successful showings in Port Harcourt in February and Abuja in July. The executive-producer, Monalisa Chinda expressed excitement and awed by the flood of requests the play had received.

With the previous two successful presentations, Nollywood personalities, Bimbo Manuel and Monalisa Chinda, alongside her team at K’ike Productions, continue the tour at The Atlantic Hall, Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt this Christmas. Opening December 29, 2022 till January 1, 2023, the play, will thrill, entertain and also inspire audiences.

The play deftly tells an extraordinary tale revolving around the experiences of three dramatic characters – Wesley a failed journalist, Philomena a retired prostitute, and Area a frustrated teacher – that the nature of Nigerian social, economic, and cultural factors had stagnated their lives.

Written and directed by Bimbo Manuel, and K’Ike Productions — the force behind the gripping stage play — presents ‘Philomena’ as a refreshingly creative masterpiece bursting with music, dance and unbridled humour, all carefully synchronized to deliver top notch artistry. ‘Philomena’ was inspired by an actual interview the director, Bimbo Manuel had with a stripper and is a story that was demanded to be told with humour, satire and anecdotes