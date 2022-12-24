Paul Okoye, Anita Legally Part Ways

It might just be that Anita Okoye and her estranged husband Paul have accepted their fate prior to the judgment of an Abuja High court which formerly dissolved their marriage. Anita who has been living in the US with their kids since the divorce process began has remained mute. While Paul, better known as Rude Boy and one-half of the singing duo, Psquare has however been in the news for a while now, after he proudly showed off his young new lover.

Both Paul and Anita have not made any comment regarding the divorce. Recall that in August 2021, Anita Okoye filed for divorce after eight years of marriage. Anita claimed that cheating, separation, being an absent father, fraud, and difficult experiences were her major reasons for seeking a divorce. She also requested a monthly settlement of $20,000 and a number of her husband’s mansions. Paul got married to Anita in 2014 after dating for 10 years.

Both were campus sweethearts in their days at University of Abuja before their very flamboyant wedding ceremony held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. They welcomed their first son, Andre, the previous year. In 2017, they welcomed a set of twins, Nathan and Nadia. However, in a surprise move, Anita filed for divorce in August 2021. She requested the dissolution of her marriage with Paul, as per a court document that went viral on social media platforms.

According to the petition filed at the High Court of Abuja, Anita cited “irreconcilable difference” as her reason. Anita was, however, not given any money in the form of alimony or settlement. The court, in its judgment, only granted joint custody of the children to the parties in the ruling on the case.