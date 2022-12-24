  • Saturday, 24th December, 2022

Nissan Heads to Tokyo Auto Salon 2023

Life & Style | 9 hours ago

The Fairlady Z customised edition, winner of the Grand Prix in the Tokyo International Custom Car Contest 2022, will be shown for the first time at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023. This model is the mass-market version of the Nissan Fairlady Z customized proto that was unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022. Visitors to the Nissan booth will also see the all-new Serena announced in November, as well as concept versions of the Nissan Roox, Caravan, Cube, Sakura and Ariya.

NISMO, which has continued to deliver motorsport excitement through Super GT and the FIA Formula E World Championship, and Autech, renowned for Carrozzeria and high levels of added value, will display a combined four models.

In collaboration with an outdoor magazine from publisher Geibunsha, eight Caravans will be displayed to mark the model’s 50th anniversary coming in February 2023.

The Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 will take place at Makuhari Messe Jan. 13-15. Nissan’s booth will also have a selection of Nissan and NISMO-brand merchandise.

