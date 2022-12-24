Nigerian Firm Enters India’s $250m Video Conferencing Market

Indigenous information technology company, New Waves Eco-Systems has extended its footprint to India’s $250 million video conferencing market.

New Waves Eco-Systems in partnership with Indian leading tech firm, Infocareer, launched Konn3ct, Africa’s premier web conferencing and meeting solution in the Indian market.

Founder and Director of Infocareer, Shri A. Chandrasekaran stated that the launch was part of the organisation’s 15th anniversary, adding that technology was evolving at the speed of light.

He maintained that robust solutions are essential for organisations to remain relevant.

Chandrasekaran said, “Konn3ct is a revolutionary product that will transform the tech space. The product has key features and advanced modules which are ingenious and will be appreciated by the international software industry.

“The software aims to make virtual meetings and conferences more accessible and productive”.

On his part, CEO of New Waves Eco-Systems, Nigeria, Femi Williams avowed to deliver necessary support and upgrades to make Konn3ct a preferred video conferencing and virtual meeting solution in the Indian market.

“Nigeria and India have a lot in common in terms of growing internet adoption and economic development. These and other variables have made collaboration a must between the two countries. We are happy to collaborate with Infocareer to bring this solution to a very demanding Indian market,” he said.

Indian video conferencing market is projected to grow significantly during the next five years. Integration of video communication services and solutions with advanced, novel, and innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, and cloud-based solutions are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.