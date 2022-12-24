New Horizons CEO Emerges Champion of Youth Empowerment

Chief Executive Officer and founder of New Horizons Nigerian, Tim Akano has been awarded ‘Champion of Youth Empowerment’ at the Top Ten Magazine award.

According to the award organisers, the initiative aimed to spotlight and celebrate individuals and organisations who have shown resilience and determination amid 2022 challenges to come out strong.

Akano emerged winner in the category given his strides and contributions to the youth segment across Africa.

Commenting, Publisher of Top Ten magazine, Tony Iji described him as an icon of youth empowerment.

“Talking of youths development in Africa, Akano readily comes to the mind. His impact among the youths and ensuring that the continent bridged ICT gap, to level up with developed countries is what has earned him the recognition”.

Responding, Akano thanked the organisers for the award, adding that he is being motivated to impact more lives: “I’m glad that our efforts are recognised out there and rewarded. More importantly, I am more fulfilled about the success of our mentees and this remains my biggest recognition.

“The award is just a validation of our existence and impact. During COVID-19, we were able to come up with one African initiative, under which we mentored over 5000 youths from about 32 countries. This is my life and calling. I’m happy for the impact we have recorded along this line.”