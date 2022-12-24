NAICOM Unveils New Premium Rates for Motor Insurance January 1

James Emejo in Abuja





The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) yesterday introduced new premium rates for motor insurance in the country.

The commission stated that the new rates takes effect from January 1, 2023.

NAICOM in a circular dated December 22, 2022, signed by its Director, Policy and Regulation, Dr. L.M. Akah, and addressed to all insurance institutions stated that the upward adjustment of rate was pursuant to the regulator’s exercise of its function of approving rates of insurance premium under the Section 7 of NAICOM Act 1997, and other extant laws.

Under the new template for motor insurance premium, which was made available to THISDAY, third party insurance policies inclusive of ECOWAS brown card (EBC) had been reviewed.

The commission noted that effective January premium on private motor shall be N15, 000, while Third Party Property Damage (TPPD) which is the limit of claims an insured can enjoy on the policy shall be N3, 000.

Also, under the private category, Own Goods shall henceforth attract a new premium of N20,000 and TPPD of N5, 000 while staff bus will be subjected to a new premium of N20, 000, and TPPD of N3, 000.

For the commercial category, the insurance regulator stated that trucks/general cartage shall attract N100, 000 premium and TPPD of N5, 000.

Also, special type insurance will attract N20,000 premium and TPPD of N3,000 while tricycle will attract N3,000 premium rate and N2,000 in TPPD. Motorcycle will also pay N2, 000 premium and N1, 000 as TPPD.

The commission further stated that comprehensive motor insurance policy premium rate shall not be less than five per cent of the sum insured after all rebates/discounts.

The commission also warned that failure by insurance firms to comply with the directive shall attract appropriate regulatory sanction.