  • Saturday, 24th December, 2022

Max Air Vice Chairman/CEO, Bashir Barau Mangal Dies in Abuja 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Chinedu Eze

The Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Max Air, Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal, is dead.

Bashir, who was the younger brother of the business mogul and Chairman of Max Air, Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal, died in the early hours of yesterday in Abuja after a brief illness.

The deceased was described as a seasoned administrator, an excellent manager of human and material resources, a consummate investor and a complete gentleman whose words were his bonds.

Bashir Mangal was at the route of the establishment of Max Air who worked ardently  with his brother to actualise the dream of operating an airline, which has been doing very well over the years.

The airline was established in 2006 as Mangal Airlines and rebranded Max Air in 2008. It operated its first commercial flight to King Abdulaziz International Airport from Kano.

The airline began its operations with two Boeing 747-400 aircraft for its Umrah and Hajj operation services.

Max Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines operating a domestic, regional and international flight network.

In June 2018, Max Air began domestic operations to three destinations, which include Abuja, Lagos from the airline’s main hub (Kano). On November 1, 2018, Max Air announced two new routes to its domestic operations, which include Port Harcourt and Yola as part of its expansion drive.

