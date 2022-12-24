Iyabo Ojo and Paul O: A Mystery Love Story

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nollywood celebrity Iyabo Ojo and her new lover Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paul O are no doubt the hottest gist on social media. The controversial actress, who is currently in a happy mood after several years of indulging in a hide and seek game, had previously made hints in an Instagram post some weeks ago that she had finally been captured by an Igbo man.

In one of her captions, she wrote: “Thanks Obim for loving me so much and lifting my spirit…. Chai this Yoruba girl’s heart has finally been captured by an Igbo man,” she wrote on IG. In another post, the screen diva reminisced on the gains of love. According to her, “to love is nothing, to be loved is something. But to love and to be loved by the one you love, that is everything.”

Gushing, she teased and left many wondering who the mystery Igbo lover is. And after several guesses, following a video she posted, the lover was identified as Paulo O. Paul O, 57, is the CEO of Upfront and Personal Global Management. Iyabo Ojo, last Wednesday, clocked 45 years and to commemorate her special day, the actress also officially unveiled her lover to the public.

In her birthday post, the mother of two revealed that Paul O is her lover. It appeared to be the right time on her birthday as she shared an Instagram reel with videos and pictures of herself and Paul O. In the caption, she referred to Paul O as Obi’m, which loosely translated as ‘my heart’ in Igbo language. Ojo wrote, “My Obi’m. Happy 45th birthday Iysexy. New age, new life, new wins. Cheers to forever #iypaulo.”

Paulo also took to his Instagram page to celebrate his lover, whom he described as ‘Ezenwanyi’, meaning ‘Queen of all women’ in Igbo language. Sharing a picture of himself and Ojo, Paul O wrote, “Happy Birthday My Eze Nwanyi. We celebrate you today. Party time. Pure heart! Pure beauty!!” She replied, “I love you with all of me, my Obim.”

Paul O is well known in the Nigerian showbiz scene as he manages popular music and movie celebrities like Kizz Daniel, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Tekno, Iyanya, and Flavour, among others. Big Brother Naija housemates Mercy Eke and Erica Nlewedim are also under his management. Like Iyabo, he, too, has a son and a daughter.

It is, however, unclear if he is a divorcee. Interestingly, Paul O understands the language of business in showbiz and with his influence and reach in entertainment; Iyabo Ojo may have finally netted love and romance along the path of lasting career success with Paul O.