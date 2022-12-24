IGCC Palle Kitty Group Donates to Charity Home

It was another moment of celebrating with the less privileged persons in the society as Palle Kitty Group, Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC) made a presentation of a cheque for the sum of N500,000 to the Divine Grace Orphanage, Asaba, Delta State.

This was done during the Palle Kitty Group End Of Year Charity Kitty held on December 17, at the IGCC golf course, Asaba.

Ranger Kwache emerged winner of the men’s category of the Kitty with a net score of 77 while former Club Captains, Gabriel Okpuno and Frank Esenwah played 78 and 80 net respectively to place second and third.

The ladies event was won by C. Okorodudu with 73 net just as runner-up Edith Umeh beat Omo Monday on count-back having both played 75 net respectively.

Former Lady Captain, Chief Hetty Egbai won the veteran ladies event with 77 net as Nkechi Nwanekezie placed second with 91 net.

The veteran men award went to Chike Onukwu who returned 75 net beating former Captain, George Ugboma with 80 net to second place while third placed Kingsley Emu returned 83 net.

Club Captain, Larry Osai emerged winner in the super veteran category with 81 net as Peter Iweze settled for second place with 82 net. Rita Izoje and H. Oniawa won the longest drive ladies and men respectively.