Flavour’s Captivates Fans with New Song, Video

December is here and Flavour has again dropped in this season his new single, “Game Changer (Dike).” The Nigerian highlife maestro on Tuesday released the music video to the aptly titled song which was an early Christmas gift to his fans. The cultural song is Flavour’s second single this year, following “My Sweetie,” released in September.

Backed by a medley of background vocals, the song oozes pure strength and domination. According to a statement announcing the release, “It’s the perfect marriage of melody and lyrical artistry that has made him one of highlife’s and pop’s most popular sons. The song itself is a visual celebration of his affluence, praising God for success and celebrating life”.

The music video directed by Dammy Twitch captures Flavour, real name Chinedu Okoli, in his natural element with some cultural costumes to depict the song. Performed in Igbo dialect, Flavour delivers a cultural song spiced with some indigenous instruments to give the song a unique feel. Flavour in “Game Changer (Dike)” captivates his adoring fans and music enthusiasts with the song.

Shot in Lagos, the “Game Changer (Dike)” video opens with a procession of exhilarating dancers and attendants dressed in artistic black and gold clothes complete with gold pieces of Jewelry. The colourful Dammy Twitch-directed visual was spiced with some cultural costumes to depict the song. The song is projected to command the airwaves due to its powerful lyrics and amazing rhythm.