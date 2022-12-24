FCTA Vows to Continue Crushing Errant Okadas

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has resolved to continue with its policy of crushing commercial motorcycles impounded from errant riders to stem the tide of lawlessness and disregard to approved standards.

The Mandate Secretary of FCTA Transportation Secretariat, Àbdullahi Candido, who supervised the fourth edition of the ‘impound and crush exercise’ at the popular AYA Junction in Asokoro, described it as a hard and painful decision.

He vowed that the operation would continue and no violator spared.

He noted that given the established reports linking insecurity and multiple road crashes challenges within the city to commercial motorcycles operators, the gradual processes of phasing out of Okada activities, would not be compromised.

“We all believe that Okada operation is a contributing factor to the insecurity in town. We are concerned and won’t rest in appealing to Okada riders to desist from doing what they do, and if they refuse, government will not be tired of getting them impounded and instantly crushed,” Candido said.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, warned that those who intended to take advantage of the Yuletide to violate the laws, especially the commercial motorcyclists who have continued to abuse rules and regulations.

He noted that though the operation was borne out of a very difficult and painful decision, enforcement must be sustained to make Abuja what it ought to be.

“We could see the consistency in doing this and the reduction in crime vis a vis the reduction in commercial motorcycles operating in an unapproved area. And from what I have seen in them and the directive the minister has given, the operation will continue through the Christmas period. And for those who feel that it is Christmas, and go to commit illegalities, certainly know that enforcement will be going on.

We must join hands with government and ensure that we have a city that we all can be proud of,” Attah said.

On his part, the Director FCTA’s Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Dr. Abdulateef Bello, said that those expecting the tears of the violators to stop implementation of the policy will be disappointed because the administration will not be deterred from sanitising the city.