‘Far from Home’ Débuts

Tosin Clegg





Released on December 16, 2022, “Far from Home”, a young adult series produced by Netflix and Inkblot takes viewers on the journey of a financially-struggling teen who finds himself in a world of luxury, drama and exploits, then, a desire of his took him round turns of unprecedented events.

Created by Chinaza Onuzo and Dami Elebe, its casts revolve around a star-studded list in Nollywood such as Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bimbo Akintola through to emerging names like its lead character, Mike Afolarin featuring also Elma Mbadiwe, Gbubemi Ejeye, Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Ruby P. Okezie and Raymond Umenze. The five-part series is a roller coaster of emotions, love, passion, crimes and a full dose of different shades of life.

Mike Afolarin who played Ishaya, the lead character kicked off the series with an imagined world of what he would have loved to be and in a quest for this he gets into a drive to achieve his dreams. Cut short by the actions of his family which seemed insignificant at the beginning of the story, but this singular action more or less started his unprecedented journey of love, friendships and crime.

In an harmless bid to get his goal achieved, he stole from his boss which took a wrong turn when his hopes were dashed. That moment more or less changed his life and veered him into a world bigger than him which uncontrollably leads him to betrayals, more crimes and reality of not believing that his supposedly harmless decision to make it would make him sink deeper into depths of no return.

In less than a week of its release, Nigerians cutting across all ages have come to accept the series as it sheds light on some societal concerns and the depiction of characters also gave everyone someone to relate with. In a nutshell, a 2nd season is been looked forward to as the concluding scene of the 1st season shows the whole drama has just started.

The entire location choice, characterization, directing, quality of production and interpretation of scenes tell the story in such an applauding way, detailing each scene into scene in a fine relay of course.