Egypt 2023: Flying Eagles to Play Host Nation, Senegal, Mozambique

Seven-time champions Nigeria will square up to host nation Egypt, Senegal and Mozambique in the group stage of the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals scheduled for Egypt February 19–March 11. The four teams are in Group A.

The draw held in Cairo yesterday evening also placed Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo in Group B, while The Gambia, Tunisia, Benin Republic and Zambia will slot it out in Group C.

It is the first time that the Africa U20 Cup of Nations will witness 12 teams, with the four top teams in Egypt qualifying to represent Africa at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals already slated for May 20 – June 11, in Indonesia.

From the result of the draw, the Flying Eagles, who qualified as champions of WAFU B zone, will play their first match of the tournament against Senegal, who emerged from WAFU A zone.

Egypt qualified automatically as hosts, while Tunisia emerged from North Africa and Mozambique and Zambia emerged from the COSAFA zone. The Gambia joined Senegal from WAFU A just as Benin Republic, who lost to Nigeria in the WAFU B Final in Niamey in May, joined Nigeria from WAFU B zone.

Congo-Brazzaville and Central African Republic emerged from Central Africa, while Uganda and South Sudan are representing East Africa. 

