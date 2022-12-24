Davido Hints on New Album

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Still basking in the euphoria of his historic performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony recently, Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke aka Davido may drop an album soon. The singer hinted on Twitter at the release of a new album in March 2023. Davido who has had a mix year in the tweet, included an emoji of a music track while asking his fans to anticipate his return.

He wrote, “See y’all in March,” The singer has been off social media following the tragic death of his son. Davido, however, posted for the first time last Sunday ahead of his performance in Qatar. The post accumulated over 1.6 million likes on Instagram to become the first Nigerian celebrity with most likes on the platform as his fans, friends and colleagues were happy to have him back on social media.

The multi-award-winning megastar who continues to record new achievements made history on December 18th, 2022 after he became the first-ever Nigerian artiste to perform at the World Cup final. Davido in a record-making event joined the duo of Quatari singer, Aisha and Trinidad and Tobago artiste, Cardona to perform ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together) at the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The track is the first single of the multi-song FIFA 2022 World Cup official soundtrack. The performance was preceded by a social media post on which Davido announced his return through a picture of him and his partner Chioma. The ‘Stand Strong’ crooner also posted a picture of him and his Lawyer Bobo Ajudua and Manager Asa Asika.The post was quickly met with hearty cheers by fans, friends and colleagues who celebrated his return after he withdrew from public life following the loss of his son.