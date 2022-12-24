Asake to Thrill Fans at ‘Beer With Us’ Festival

Tosin Clegg





Rave of the moment cum ‘Mr Money’ crooner, Ololade Ahmed better known as Asake has been announced as a performing act at the debut edition of the Beer With Us Festival billed for January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Announcing the choice of artistes for the evening; Achievas Entertainment executive, Chiori Daniel Cole noted that they were selected based on popularity demand, stage presence, crowd control and above all their impeccable personalities.

He added, “No doubt Asake has been crowned the reigning artiste of 2022, what better way to usher in the new year with an energetic music flow and don’t forget records have shown that our featured act is a show killer who is 100% charged to thrill over 10,000 expected music lovers.”

Speaking further, Cole stated that guests could get a premium opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view and tickets are available at the Landmark Citizen App and Nairabox.

Achievas Entertainment are producers of some of the biggest concerts in Nigeria so far and this one is expected to match up to their records as well.