‘Alright’ Informal

MEDIA GAFFES BY Ebere Wabara

We begin today with wrongdoings by News around the city of December 14: “Araromi Ale demolition: Residents commend Sanwo-Olu over (for) stop order”

“Ebonyi: Women miners lament rising gender based (gender-based) violence”

“Mammoth crowd cheers Peter Obi in Kogi” Get it right: ‘Mammoth’ has become an old-fashioned expression—be creative by employing fresh (novel possibly) expressions.

“Happy 64th Birthday Anniversary” This way: Just Happy 64th Birthday

“Pictures and video clips of underage voting were circulated on (in) the social media to the chagrin of many people.”

“…police officers had actually taken law into their hands….” Extra-judicial killings: taken the law into their own hands….

“Our education system is in shambles (in a shambles)….”

“Majority (A majority) of our graduates are graduating into unemployment….”

The next disaster is from DAILY INDEPENDENT of December 9: “…Dickson paying his last respect to his departed colleague….” A rewrite: Dickson paying last respects to his colleague.

THE GUARDIAN of December 8 disseminated copious goofs: “Imo offers reward for information on doctor abductors” This way: doctor’s abductors

“Years after, thousands in N/Korea mourn late leader” Would they have mourned their living leader? Fatalistic thinking! North Koreans mourn ex-leader

Still on The Guardian which contributed three more solecisms: “But the lawmakers failed to tell Nigerians what they plan to do about the siege currently laid on (to) the country by armed gangs.”

“…armed bandits ravaging the country is worrisome.” Conscience, Nurtured by Truth: banditry inevitably involves the use of arms/weaponry. So, delete ‘armed’!

“Besides, are there genuine political reasons behind the activities of terror organisations such as Boko Haram and how could it (they) be addressed?”

Not yet over with The Guardian: “Stylish pet bottle that adds class to your occassion” (Full-page advertisement by CWAY) Spell-check: occasion.

“Free, handy, extra cap for better hygeine (hygiene)” Source: as above

“The proposed initiative will ensure that only road worthy (road-worthy) vehicles driven by….”

Last Tuesday’s edition of Leadership goofed in its lead story: “It was however gathered that a former Managing Director of the NDDC…cheated death by the whiskers (by a whisker).

And my own oversight last week: “Your Excellency, we at AEL pray that the Almighty God continue (not continues) to grant you good health….” “We heard a gunshot and saw his police orderly walking briskly towards us, with a crowd in tow (not toe).” Apologies and thanks to the few eagle-eyed readers who pointed them out. This is the basic essence of this column: exchange of scholastic ideas with human fallibility in purview.

“The Igue Festival, with it’s (its) glorious history and rich heritage, is here once again.”

Vanguard of December 13 donated four blunders to the pool of infractions today: “…which has raised hope of restoring democratic rule at (to) the grassroots after….”

“…it has been controversy (controversies) galore.”

“The warning came on the heel (heels) of moves by the EFCC to adopt it in the trial of….”

“Last Wednesday, educationists, under (on) the platform….”

“…nobody would nurse the ambition of visiting those places talkless of (let alone) going there to eke out a living.”

“…the opportunity divinely offered him to transform a country touted as one of the richest in (on) the continent into a haven for investors and a paradise for his people.”

“…the people of Umuchu can pool resources together to do a final battle with the erosion menace.” When you pool resources, there is no need for ‘together.’

“The falllouts of the Kaduna riot are large scale (large-scale) destruction and looting….” Justice in service of community: ‘fallout’ is non-count.

“…Mark survived an impeachment attempt as senators in an overwhelming decision passed a vote of confidence on (in) the leadership of the Senate.”

“…but rather accusing fingers pointed at the Presidency.” The finger pointed at the Presidency. No lexical decoration (accusing).

“Nigerians can no longer silently acquiesce to (in) the persecution (prosecution?) of such illegitimacies for whatever reason by whosoever.”

“Pomp and pageantry as Asiwaju of…is installed” Either pomp and ceremony or pomp and circumstance. Simply, pomp, too.

“…another feather was added to (in) his cap as he was initiated into the royal circle with all the paraphernalia of royalty.”

“For that reason, we state it as our opinion that the police owes (owe) the nation.…”

“I score the late Maduekwe and the other diehard opponents of Kalu who are at (in) the corridors of power in Abuja very lowly for their lack of foresight.”

“They should know that they can never be allowed the luxury of holding society to ransome.” Spell-check: ransom.

“…the president should concentrate his efforts in (on) the prime projects of his in the remaining part of his tenure.”

“The president must be conversant with the types of ammunitions and explosions (explosives) kept in such big armouries.” Get it right: ‘ammunition’ is non-count.

“For instance, in a case of ghastly (fatal) accident where many lives are lost….”

“You may work on one side of the town, your children school on the other and you spend the days tensed up because either of the two sides can erupt in flames.” ‘Either of the two sides’ smacks of illiteracy. Either of the sides please.

“If you as much as bumped into an Osun legislator on (in) the corridor….”

“The Senate will be seen to be practicing (American spelling version) double standards (standard) if it does not heed the motion….”

“The only difference this time around was that the police was (were) striking against their masters and against themselves.”

“If it is rented, it could fetch between N.8m to N1m per annum.” My perspective: between N.8m and N1m.

“…they destroyed four government vans, while a private car packed (parked)….”