Abeokuta Captain Hails 1st Beginners Golf Classic Debut

Bashorun Ladi Adegbite, the Captain of Abeokuta Golf Club has hailed the 1st Beginner’s Golf Classic which successfully held over the weekend in the Ogun State capital saying “it was a welcome development.”

The club’s Captain in his address during the closing ceremony of the one-day event, affirmed that he was happy people were beginning to respond to the call of ‘thinking outside’ the box to improve the game of golf.

He congratulated the founder, ‘Pro Mubasiru Sanusi, “for the audacity to conceive, develop and execute, this nouveau concept of golfing competition for Abeokuta,” and added, ‘may this not be the last one.”

The Captain in his address also relished the positivity of his quest for people to be innovative: “This out of the box idea has produced results; it has met the criteria of golf as a sport, providing an ideal level playing field for beginner golfers to compete.”

However, Pro Mubasiru in his response maintained, “The aim and objectives of Beginners Golf Classic is to celebrate new golfers at end of year,” just as he believes, “They have competed and have boost their interest in the game; it is an avenue to enjoy golf tips that will improve their game.”

Mubasiru invariably opined that with more sponsors, both individuals and corporate organisations, there wouldl be great improvement of the maiden edition subsequently.

The maiden edition interestingly had many winners among the numerous participations that honoured the event as S. Lasisi, 69 nett won in Men’s event; V. Oriyomi,, 68 nett won the Ladies event.

Nearest to the pin went to B Onaji for men; again, Oriyomi, longest drive, ladies and A Ajayi for men; Best Front Nine went to O. Mendes and Best Back Nine – J. Oyebanjo.

Friend of RockMade was won by A. Olopade 74 nett beating B. Bakre on count back, just as Sponsors event was won by U. Bakare 77nett and the professional event was won by N. Sofela, 70 gross.

Pro Mubasiru in his closing remark commended all participants who made the event a success while it lasted.