Yuletide: Osun Amotekun Tells Residents to be Security Conscious

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Commander of the Western Security Network also known as Amotekun Corps, Brig-Gen Bashir Adewinmbi (rtd), has advised residents of the state to take charge of the security of their environment during the yuletide.

This advice was contained in a statement issued yesterday in Osogbo by the Personal Assistant to the commander, Isaac Oluwasegun, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Adewinmbi also advised residents to assist security agencies with reasonable intelligence information to tackle any potential security threat in the state.

He also enjoined them to celebrate the festivals moderately, avoid using fireworks and report suspicious movements and security threats to the nearest security outfit.

According to him, “Citizen should take security seriously this festive period; security is everyone’s business, people should avoid late night driving, and take cognisance of their respective environments.

“Overzealous youths should be cautioned by traditional rulers in their community to foster protection of everyone.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Command had earlier banned street carnivals across the state to prevent miscreants from hijacking the carnivals to perpetrate crimes.

