Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 1,084 Personnel in Ondo State

Fidelis David in Akure

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),Ondo State Command has deployed no fewer than 1,084 personnel to ensure free flow of traffic before, during and after the yuletide period in the state.



The State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Ezekiel SonAllah, made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Akure yesterday.

SonAllah, who explained that the command also deployed 14 patrol vehicles with the four ambulances, said that the deployment was to record zero crash throughout the festive season and beyond.



According to him, all the gridlock prone areas have been identified and personnel have been deployed accordingly to ensure that there is no crash.

His words: “We have deployed 528 regular marshals, 556 special marshal across the state because we don’t want to record any crash. We have reviewed our performance of last year, so we have taken concrete measure by deployed our team to prone areas such as Ogbese in Akure North Local Government and Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.



“Because in 2021, travellers experiences traffic jam at Ogbese, so this time around we have already set up first respondent there. While we have help hand at Ore to ensure free traffic flow. And we have collaborate with other sister agencies because no one can do it alone,” he said.

The sector commander, who explained that command had set up mobile court to prosecute traffic offenders called on motorists to always obey the traffic rules and regulations.

He charged passengers to always caution drivers on reckless driving in highway saying any drivers caught would be arrested and prosecuted immediately which may cause passengers delayed.

“Dangerous driving and over taking, overloading, over speeding among others are some of the focus offences that we want to ensure drivers avoid by all means. So, it’s behove on drivers to drive to stay alive as only the living celebrate and remember you have loves one who are actually waiting for you. Don’t over load your vehicle, stop excessive speeding,” he warned.