Peak Unstoppable Humans of Change Comes to Spectacular End

Mary Nnah

The Peak Unstoppable Humans of Change campaign organised by Peak Milk, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand came to an end recently.

The campaign started with a call for members of the public to nominate individuals who are driving positive changes in their communities across different categories of social work including; education, health, finance, hospitality and the environment.

After weeks of intense and suspense-filled competition, over 500,000 entries were received across the country and reviewed by renowned judges; Michael Sunbola, who feeds the poor and helpless through Lagos Food Bank, Samira Sanusi, whose life challenge is the sole motivation behind her foundation for sickle cell patients, and Tunde Onakoya, who touches the lives of children through chess via “Chess in Slums Africa”.

Anchored by the award-winning Comedian, TV Host and Compere, Hero Daniels, the competition ended on an emotional note, with the top 10 finalists battling for the grand prize of N2,000,000, one year supply of Peak milk and mentorship sessions by industry experts.

The entries were reviewed based on set criteria, including; level of passion, consistency, impact, reach and personal stories as it relates to their social work. At the end of the day, Aderonke Kujoore, Founder TechSavvy Nigeria and the Children Leadership Initiative won the competition. Aderonke has created over 5000 programmes across the country which has led to the training of more than 40,000 children in Information Technology in 2022.

Chylian Ify Azuh, who established a community of female survivors of trafficking, Female Returned Migrant Network (FREMNET), providing them with mental health and economic support, clinched the second spot while Abimbola Ajala, who runs an NGO – Lend A Hand for Africa, centred around improving the quality of lives of low-income families clinched the third spot, each winning a whooping sum of N1,500,000, one year supply of Peak milk and mentorship sessions by industry experts.

The fourth to sixth place winners each went home with N1,000,000 and a 6-month supply of Peak milk while the seventh to tenth place winners received N500,000 each as well as a 6-month supply of Peak milk.

According to Omolara Banjoko, Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, “The Peak Unstoppable Humans of Change campaign has no doubt inspired incredible stories of individuals impacting their communities who will not relent at doing great things despite all the challenges facing them.

“We are very excited about all the entries received throughout the campaign. This is a true reflection of our passion and drives as Nigerians, to continue being Unstoppable Humans of Change, making indelible marks on the sands of time”.

“We will like to especially appreciate our able and amiable judges for doing this with us. Also, big congratulations to the top 10 finalists. You are the real MVPs. We promise to be back again next year with the second edition of Peak Unstoppable Humans of Change”, he added.

The Brand Manager of Peak Milk, Lilian Elue, noted that Peak Milk remains a pacesetter and will not relent in providing everyone with the nourishment that they deserve while helping them to reach their peak.