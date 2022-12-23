Omo-Agege Visits Survivors, Families of Boat Accident Victims

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Deputy President of the Senate and Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday visited survivors and families of victims of a boat accident who died on their way home from campaign rallies at Ugborodo/Okerenkoko in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta state.

Two of the surviving victims were recuperating at the Lilly Clinic, a medical facility in Warri, and responding to treatment. Five others had earlier been discharged from the hospital.

At the clinic, Omo-Agege commiserated with the wounded, and directed the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Austin Okogun, to “do everything possible to ensure that they get the best medical care.”

He also visited the family of Paul Ejoh, a 25-year-old youth and member of the APC who died in the boat mishap.

Speaking at the deceased’s family house at Erewori Street in Warri, he said the visit should have been in different circumstances-to celebrate victory, and not for condolences, but “God knows the best.

“Difficult as it is, he was our own and he gave everything he had for our cause. I am told he had a wife and two siblings, and more painful, no kid yet.

“We will give the wife and siblings necessary support going forward. You can count on us. I pray Almighty God to grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Pastor Friday Mala, while responding on behalf of the family, thanked Omo-Agege for coming personally to commiserate with the family instead of sending a delegation.

He said in spite of the circumstances, the family prays that he will be victorious at the polls.