Nepal Energies Rewards Outstanding Staff, Clients as it Re-brands

Mary Nnah

It was a night of glitz, glam, excitement and fabulousness as the atmosphere was lit up with thrilling performances from Frank Edwards who serenaded the guests with some gospel vibes before an electrifying display by Mayorkun popularly called the Mayor of Lagos during the unveiling of Nepal Energies Limited.

Nepal Oil and Gas Services Limited recently completed its much-anticipated re-branding process from Nepal Oil and Gas to Nepal Energies in line with its ongoing transition from a focus on fossil fuels to a renewable energy major at the end of the year.

Therefore the event witnessed the unveiling of Nepal Energies Limited to the delight of key stakeholders and the general public.

The hybrid event, which had in attendance industry giants and energy enthusiasts who showed up en masse to support the Nepal Energies brand, also witnessed the presentation of long service and meritorious awards to some members of the organisation for their commitment over the years, while some clients received awards of recognition for their immense contribution to the success of Nepal Energies.

The company’s new vision statement is “To accelerate Africa’s transition to reliable and sustainable energy.” while the new mission statement is “To increase Africa’s access to cleaner, affordable and reliable energy that drives economic growth”.

The Group Managing Director, Ngozi Ekeoma, opined that the shifting global dependence on non-fossil fuels, climate uncertainty, international commitment to reducing the global carbon footprint and the quest to remain frontrunners in the pursuit of affordable and cleaner energy in Africa, are some of the guiding reasons for the transition, signaling the start of a new phase in the brand’s already stellar career.

She noted that the organisation has traversed the entire downstream and midstream value chain; from pipeline and storage construction to production and shipping, haulage and maintenance, and facility management.

She highlighted the many internal struggles of the organisation to solve its operational challenges and remain afloat. Earning its first marginal field award in 2020, Nepal has also stamped its mark as an upstream player.

Continuing, she said, “We have remained committed to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria through various CSR activities such as the School for All Initiative (SAI) and Dream Alive Initiative (DAI) to address educational challenges, and our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Our Access to Clean Water Initiative, and Health Outreaches to address health issues. Our Operation Clothe the Widows and SOS Outreaches underline our Women and Children empowerment strategies, while Clean Up Fridays, an in-house initiative where our staff set out to clean the environment of our host communities, covers our contribution to the environment and climate action, concluded.”

While performing the unveiling ceremony, the GMD also noted that the transition was a step in the right direction for the organisation, adding that the focus at Nepal Energies will be on developing, delivering and maintaining renewable energy sources for our customers with efficiency, effectiveness, and in the most cost-effective way possible.

Nepal Energies is dedicated to providing the African population with access to clean energy through our many products and services. With various renewable energy sources, we are committed to not only ensuring the availability of clean energy in Africa but also providing them with the ability to access it, she noted.