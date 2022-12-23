Kwara APC Campaign Council DG Berates Defectors

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)in Kwara state yesterday berated all former major stakeholders in the party who dumped the party to become gubernatorial candidates of various political parties in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.



The council, however, said that the affected leaders are self-centred and lack the love progress of the state.

The Director General of the APC Campaign Council, Alhaji Yaya Abdulfatah Seriki said this yesterday during a media parley on the re-election of Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in 2023 elections.



Major stakeholders in the APC during the 2019 political struggle, who dumped the party over irreconcilable political crisis are among others now gubernatorial candidates in other political parties in the state.



They include: Alhaji Yakub Gobir of Young Progressives Party,(YPP); Hakeem Lawal of Social Democratic Party (SDP); Professor Shuaib Oba AbdulRaheem of New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) and Shuaib Yama Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



According to him, “I was the first governorship aspirant to come out in 2019 elections, we were about 12 and all out to end the monarchical political rule in Kwara state. I was at the forefront in the party then even till now.”

He said: “I went to them individually on the need to support Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, it was then I realised that they were after their selfish and personal interests and not for the love and liberation of Kwara state.

“So, they declined and refused to join us in our campaigns. So,I can tell you for free that their exit would not have any effect on the reelection of Gov AbdulRazaq,and they’re going nowhere.

“For real, I can tell you that Gov AbdulRazaq will win in this forthcoming election with a wider margin than he won in 2019.”

In her contribution , the spokesperson of the Campaign Council, Mrs. Oyeyemi Olasumbo Florence said that the APC is now more positioned to win next year’s general elections without any hindrance.

She said: “Our three and half years score sheet in the governance of Kwara state has provided us the chance to get our leader and the governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq reelected come 2023 polls”.

She added that the loans taken by the current administration is guided to start and complete Visual Arts Centre, Innovation Hub, and Tunde Idiagbon flyover along Tanke unlike various fraudulent loans taken by the past administrations in 16 years without commensurable projects to show for it.

Mrs. Florence, who is also Commissioner for Finance said that the projects when completed would provide massive employment for the people, increase the state IGR, and stimulate the economy.

“We are here to also celebrate our achievements and to tell you that we are even better prepared to deliver when given a second mandate riding on the back of our successes and achievements and the collaborative efforts of the media in ensuring a consistence and balanced reportage of the administration of Governor AbdulRahman Abdinvitati,”she said.

She also sought the cooperation of the media for the re-election agenda so as to assist the state to move forward.