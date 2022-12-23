In the Spirit of Christmas, Imansuangbon Felicitates with IDPs Orphanages in Edo, 

Mr Kenneth Imansuangbon, popularly called “Rice Man’ because of his annual distribution to rice to the less privileged of the society, got resounding and colourful reception at the Internally Displaced Persons camp in Edo State and other orphanage homes when he paid them a visit to rejoice with them in this Christmas season. Adibe Emenyonu, who monitored the event, reports on the excitement that greeted the various visits

A resounding and colourful reception given to Mr. Kenneth Imansuangbon (aka Rice man), a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp situated at Uhogua in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Imansuangbon clad in an emblazoned gown with the picture of the presidential candidate of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was there to felicitate with inmates of the place in his usual annual rice sharing programme during the Christmas season.

He had stormed the facility accompanied by friends and political associates in a convoy of cars and an articulated trucks loaded to the brim with bags of rice and other food items like beans, indomie as well as toiletries, clothing’s, shoes and soft drinks.

As he emerged the very happy and highly elated multitude broke into a sing song praising and praying for him for his good deeds towards them in the past years and praying that he achieves his life ambition.

Welcoming him, the Commandant of the facility, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, recalled Imansuangbon’s good deeds to the inhabitants of the facility over the years and prayed that he succeeds in all his life endeavours.

Responding, the donor, thanked the Commandant and praised him for the good job he has been doing by taking care of the inmates who are majorly victims of the Boko Haram onslaught in the North East part of the country, some of whom he (Folorunsho) have trained to become professionals in different careers even as some are students of acclaimed A list tertiary institutions across the country.

Not on that, Imansuangbon also supported the facility with cash donation which included his wife’s, Kate Imansuangbon annual vote for the educational upliftment of the kids in the facility.

The IDPs are not the the only beneficiaries of Imansuangbon largess, he also extended his hands of fellowship to people of his locality Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking to journalists, Imansuangbon who was doing the distribution himself in conjunction with some of his aides, said his target is to reach out to at least 50,000 persons.

Imansuangbon who stormed orphanages and other villages in the state also noted, “We are reaching out to tens of thousands of persons in this year distribution of rice across the local communities in Edo.”

At every point of distribution, jubilant crowd who came to get their bag of rice the shout of “rice man” rent the air.

One of the lucky beneficiaries, Imafidon Ighomaye, said, “we are happy with Imansuagbon for coming to share rice every year.

Meanwhile, the PDP chieftain used the occasion to drive the campaign of his party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by asking Edo populace to cast their votes for the party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his vice Ifeanyi Okowa.

He urged the people to come out in large numbers to vote for a “unifier”, with a view to voting out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for inflicting pains and sufferings on the Nigerian people since the party came to power in 2015.

Besides, Imansuangbon said: “We will soon embark on door-to-door campaign in villages across the state. Our target is to get 80 percent of the votes in Edo.”

In Uhunwonde, Orhionmwon and Ikpoba Okha local government areas of the state, the former governorship aspirant told the surging crowd that when Atiku becomes president by the grace of God hunger and poverty will be defeated.

The PDP chieftain told them that Atiku has promised to provide $10bn for youth and women empowerment, revive the refinery, ensure adequate power supply and security of the country.

He also educated the people on the need to collect their PVCs, adding that the task to sack the APC must be achieved.