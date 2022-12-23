House to Buhari: Direct CDS to Flush Out Terrorists in Kaduna, Ebonyi 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency direct the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, to initiate a coordinated joint security operations and provide area surveillance and support to flush out terrorists in Kaduna and Ebonyi States and destroy their camps.



In fresh attacks on communities in Kaduna State, on Sunday, where seven abducted Chinese nationals were rescued by special forces from the militants’ cell, although the terrorists killed some 37 people.

The bandits attacked Malagum and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom in the Kaura Local Government Area of the state, where they also burnt down more than 100 houses.



However, moving a motion of urgent national importance at the plenary, yesterday, Hon. Gideon Ghoni decried the terror attacks and urged humanitarian ministry to provide relief materials to the victims.



He also noted that the terror attacks had been going on without proactive measures initiated to avert the trend.

While noting that the House passed several resolutions on similar motions and communicated them to all security agencies but unfortunately no positive actions yielded from it, he warned that if no stringent measures were taken to safeguard the life of people, it might constitute threat to national security.



In similar vein, the lawmakers, while adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Makwe Livinus, condemned the gruesome killings of Mr Ejike Egwu, Chukwuemeka Benjamin Ajah and numerous others, whose lives were cut short by bandits and armed men terrorising Amaeze community of Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.



The lawmakers urged the Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police and Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to set up a joint patrol team to comb the farmland and forests to rout out bandits, terrorists and unauthorised armed men killing farmers in Amaeze Community in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Adopting the motions, the House observed a minute silence to those killed in the terror attacks.