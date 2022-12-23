DOAM Foundation Announces Its 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Uzoma Mba

The Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament will be marking its 12th edition on January 28, 2023 and, preparations are ongoing towards sustaining the high standards for which the tournament is known.

The Foundation, for more than 15 years, has been on a journey to touch lives, through addressing some of the challenges faced by the less privileged. Children and youths in underserved and neglected communities across the country have been the main targets and beneficiaries. In response to the Foundation’s call for support, corporate and kind individual partners joined hands to enable its intervention programs in the areas of free healthcare, accident/emergency intervention, and educational scholarship .These programs continue to positively impact a number of underserved communities.

In addition to its scholarship support scheme, the Foundation, during the year 2022, organized a vacation counseling program to help school-aged children succeed in academics and family life, mentorship programs, including an inter-school debate, awareness program on sexual abuse and the dangers of illicit drug usage, and free medical outreaches for indigenes at Mushin, Lagos State, Inyishi, and Amaimo communities in Imo State. Other activities carried out during the same period were donations of food, relief, and welfare materials to orphaned and abandoned children, de-worming and vitamin supplements for children within several public primary schools, and other healthy living programs. Over 90,000 lives have been touched and still counting.

These achievements would not have been possible without the love and support shown to the Foundation by corporate organizations and kind individuals during the yearly Charity Golf Tournament. The Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, in Lagos, has also been very supportive and continues to ally with the Foundation in deploying Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) events.

The DOAMF Board of Trustees Chairman, Professor Obinna Chukwu, stated: “We are very glad that the event has proven to be a trusted platform through which a lot of these organizations and individuals want to intervene positively in the society’’.

He further stated that “The 2023 DOAMF Charity Golf Tournament will provide another platform to showcase the activities and programs implemented in the past year, as well as highlighting the Foundation’s sustainable and judicious use of funds it generates. It also provides another opportunity for more corporate entities and kind individuals to partner with this cause and to enhance the positive impact on the disadvantaged communities and lives in our society.”

The Qualifier for the 12thEdition of the Tournament will hold on January 7, 2023, while the main event will hold on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos.