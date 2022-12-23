Dingyadi: Attacks on INEC Facilities Can’t Stop 2023 Elections

*Says FG to clear arrears of police officers’ new salary package

Olawale Ajimotokan and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has insisted that the calculated attacks by some criminal elements on the facilities of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some parts of the country would not truncate next year’s election.

He gave the assurance, yesterday, at the 15th edition of the ‘PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’ in Abuja.

The minister assured that in spite of the violence foisted by the criminals, the election billed for February 2023, would go on nationwide as scheduled.

“Yes, I have said before and I want to repeat it now. This election is going to be conducted in all parts of the country and we want to assure Nigerians that it’s going to be hitch free. It’s going to be fair and it’s going to be credible. What you see out there by these criminals will not stop us from conducting the elections,” Dingyadi said.

The minister also stated that the federal government has directed that fuel be distributed to all Police commands across the country for their operational uses.

He noted that although providing enough fuel for police vehicles, would not be easy, government was determined to ensure its success as it would be the first time any administration would be doing it, adding that, it was the intention of government to continue with the gesture, which has been applauded by many police officers.

“The problem of fueling of police operational vehicles is gradually easing off as the ministry secured approval from Mr President and the National Assembly for supply of fuel to police commands nationwide. This gesture aimed at improving operational efficiency of the police was carried out in three tranches at a total cost of N4.5 billion under the 2021 quarter of 2022, while efforts are on to secure approval for its continuation,” he said.

He added that police stations and barracks in several parts of the country such as Kebbi, Edo, Borno, Yobo, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Abia, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Niger, Sokoto, Ogun, Lagos and the FCT were also rehabilitated at the total cost of N5 billion.

Meanwhile the minister has disclosed that the federal government was making arrangements for the payment of the arrears of police officers’ new salary package.

The clarification followed reports of grumbling in the Police Force by some officers over the non-payment of their arrears.

He said he took up the matter with Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday and received assurances that the money would be paid.

“The arrears we are talking about is for the new salary package, not the entire salary itself. So, the main salary has been ongoing and what we did is to increase and introduce these allowances into the arrears that are outstanding and it is the arrears of this new package that is just six months. By the time we started, it has been active and on and what we are now trying to do is to get the officers concerned,” Dingyadi said.