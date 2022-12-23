CHRISTMAS BERTHS AT WONDERLAND





Yinka Olatunbosun



Beautiful skyline, swaying skaters and an array of branded sections set the tone for the weeklong holiday experience at Wonderland Lagos. The one-stop holiday experience for family and friends has opened its doors to receive families and friends at one of its villages- Christmas in Wonderland at the heart of Eko Atlantic Energy City VI, Lagos.



The opening ceremony was ushered in by a meet and greet session with Nickelodeon and once-a-year experiential event which started with a meet and greet with Nickelodeon followed by Tree Lighting session to officially unveil the village. The event also drew celebrities such as Osas Ighodaro, Tania Omotayo, Noble Igwe, Lilian Esoro amongst others to the earthy ambience while a dance performance from DNMT Dance crew turned up the heat for the festivity.

It was non-stop free drinking of Maltina pineapple for many guests who milled around Wonderland in awe of the beauty of the Christmas-themed village. With security presence, children freely plied the green carpeted area, waltzing through the maze of fun spots.

The co-founder of Wonderland Lagos and CEO, Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu, commented on the grand opening saying, “We are excited to finally open our doors and receive guests at Christmas in Wonderland Lagos. It’s been many months of planning and building and we are finally living. We are also pleased to deliver a different, never seen holiday experience in Lagos and we know people are about to have a swell time,” he concluded.

Also speaking at the grand opening ceremony, Vincent Emokpaire, co-founder, Wonderland Lagos, expressed his excitement in seeing the project come to life as he noted that this is about to change the holiday experience in Lagos.

“We promised to change the holiday experience for Nigerians and that is what we are about to do. Guests are in for an experience like never before as we have a different range of activities to cater for everyone,” he said.

Christmas in Wonderland Lagos features Family Entertainment (100 unique attractions) and Kiddies’ Wonderland (20 side attractions), Nickelodeon at Wonderland is set to delight kids and their families with memorable shows from their favourite characters from 17 to 23 December.