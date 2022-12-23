  • Saturday, 24th December, 2022

Bravo Foam CEO Emerges Business Person of the Year 2022

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Bravo Foam, Owelle Mbosi Jude Onyedum has been named the Business Person Of The Year 2022 by Ten 10 Magazine in the 2022 Excellence Award in Lagos.

Bravo Products Limited which was founded in 1991 but has grown to become one of Nigeria’s foremost manufacturers and distributors of mattresses, pillows, foam, cushions, sheets, blocks and other sleeping essentials. 

Onyedum who is a seasoned business administrator and accomplished entrepreneur with almost four decades of cognate experience in the business, is also the Chairman/CEO of Bravo Products Limited, Evergreen International Services Limited, and Evergreen General Merchandise limited.

The much celebrated Bravo Foam is 100 per cent made in Nigeria, meticulously assembled and designed to meet all Bravo customer’s sleeping needs have its outlets scattered across the country. 

Owelle Mbosi is known in Ihiala Local Government Area for his humanitarian work. He is a goal-getter, a shrewd businessman and a role model to many. 

The CEO of the popular Bravo Foam without any iota of doubt, truly deserves the Business Person Of The Year 2022 following the hard work and commitment he has put in, for over three decades.

