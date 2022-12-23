BEDC Engages Forensic Experts to Authenticate Metres Supplied by FG

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Dr. Henry Ajagbawa, yesterday, said that the company has engaged the services of forensic auditors to audit the number of meters supplied by the federal government to the company.

Ajagbawa alleged that the said supplied meters by the government under the National Mass Metering Programme could not be accounted for at the moment.

He stated this in Benin City, capital of Edo State while marking his 100 days in office as the CEO of the company.

“So, let us start from metering. Phase Zero has gone and we are expecting the Phase One to happen.

“In the Phase Zero that happened, Benin Electricity Distribution Company unfortunately is involved in all kinds of unquestionable situations where we cannot account for the meters that were delivered.

“We have gotten our forensic auditors to investigate and revert to us the true status so that we can account for the meters that were obtained from government.

“As I speak, I don’t have a clear idea as to how the meters were used. There are a lot of arguments and secrecy surrounding the installations of those meters.

“The entirety of the meters supplied over Phase Zero has not been accounted for.

“So, our forensic auditors are looking into it in the next few weeks, they will come back to us with a clear position that we direct our next action,” he said.

Ajagbawa added that in order to institute sanity in its operations, the company has dismissed 10 of its staff for engaging in illegality, adding that two staffers are currently on the run as the police has declared them wanted for illegal tampering of meters.

He said that the sanctions were implemented to ensure that erring staff are sanctioned accordingly without minding whose ox is gorged.

“A couple of our staff has been found tempering with meters illegally. Some have been found collecting money.

“Those staff have been dismissed summarily because the disciplinary committee has found them wanting.

“There are two staff of mine that are on the run as I speak to you. The police is continue to investigate, in fact the police is in pursuit of them. They are wanted to come and give some explanations on criminal activities that they are being involved in.

“They are on the run. We are looking for them, the police is looking for them. Their names were published in some papers as people that are being wanted.

“It will interest you if you help us take their names, you will be helping the society,” he said.

The BEDC boss said the electricity firm had commenced performance driven environment where staff are rewarded based on performance, adding that this has reflected in the monthly revenue collection of the company.

According to him, this has reflected positively on the collection growth of the company, noting that “in September, we collected N5.5 billion and it climbed to N6.2 in October and N6.8 in November. This shows some level of customers’ satisfaction.”

Emeka Offor Foundation Donates Houses, Other Items to Widows in AnambraDavid-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF), has distributed houses to widows in Ekwusigo Local Government Area under its Widows Empowerment Programme and Touch-A-Life Housing Scheme Phase II.

The foundation also distributed 2,000 bags of rice (50kg) and 2,300 rappers in addition to some of the widows.

The founder of the SEOF and Chairman of Chrome Oil, Mr. Emeka Offor, said that a total of 11 houses was built for 11 selected widows in the area, and that additional 39 houses would be built to bring the number to 50 before June 2023.

Offor said: “We are giving out 11 houses to widows today. Contractors have already been paid upfront to make sure that nothing stopped the completion of the housing scheme.

“My concern is to address the sufferings of widows, who are fondly called Jesus’ wives within this community. The foundation will also increase the monthly stipends we pay to widows from January, 2023.

“God did not make any mistake to have created me a man and also placed me in Oraifte. I urge you to always monitor your children to make sure they stay away from anti-social activities, including cybercrime.”

The Director General of SEOF, Mr. Chris Ezike, said that other activities of the foundation in recent times included the donation of 1,200 to some widows of slain police officers across the country, 600 bags of rice to widows of soldiers who died fighting insurgents, among others.

Ezike also said that the SEOF had made available food items to Kuje Prison worth over N5 million and cleared bills for all indigent patients at National Hospital, Abuja, within this festive period.

He described the foundation as a mustard seed that could no longer be stopped.

Ezike explained that the foundation’s building project for the widows was budgeted to cost over N10 million per building.

The beneficiaries of the housing scheme, which included Mrs. Uzoma Onyejegbu, Mrs Chidiebere Okeke, Mrs. Chinenye Ilokobi, Mrs. Chinenye Nnajiofor, Mrs. Juliana Ifedike and Mrs. Regina Nnajiofor, expressed gratitude to their benefactor for providing them with the shelter.