Basking in the Joy of Christmas, the Transcorp Hilton Way 

In many parts of the world, the Christmas season fosters love and happiness. It also presents an opportunity to unwind and enjoy time with loved ones. Essentially, the Christmas season evokes excitement whether for children or adults and this is often characterised by abundance of food, snacks, drinks and, of course, exchange of gifts. For Yuletide 2022, Transcorp Hilton, Nigeria’s topnotch fine luxury hospitality, what better way to share in the joy of the season than by lightning up its environment and providing the perfect location.

Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that for the hundreds of families and individuals who have paid a visit to the hotel’s Christmas village, the ambience of the season resonated

Driving into Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Nigeria’s topnotch fine luxury hospitality, the spirit of Christmas was evident. Just at the left hand side of the entrance was the Christmas village with millions of glittering lights and fine decor in Christmas colours luring one to bask in the ambience of the season.

The Christmas Village, which many may call the grotto, had the reindeers, Christmas trees and even Santa as some of the centre of attraction but beyond this, it presented the perfect location for people to let off steam and bask in the season.

However, before it was made open for use, the hotel lit up its environment as part of activities to commence the annual Christmas ceremony for the yuletide celebration.

The event with all the excitement it brings, ushered in the joy of the season, which comes with giving and kindness, described as the most wonderful time of the year.

The General Manager of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Bulent Tarlan, on December 1, 2022 invited friends, colleagues, and associates to a “Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony”, to usher all to the beautiful times of the season. It was a cheery moment of laughter, hearty conversations, memories, and reflections.

The beautiful Christmas trees were adorned with colorful bulbs to reflect the aesthetics that the birth of the child Jesus signifies. For Christians and enthusiasts of December, these are days of sharing charitable moments with family and friends.

The one-hour ceremony was graced with beautiful songs from live bands, and some invitees stole some moments with rhythmic dance steps.

The ceremony came to an end with a vote of thanks from the General Manager, who wished everyone the joy that comes with the season.

Tarlan noted, “I feel so privileged to be here, Transcorp Abuja is not only the largest hotel in Nigeria but a legend and the largest hotel in Africa. We look forward to a whole new Christmas experience. This Christmas is going to be very special for me.”

William Leonard Spencer Churchill, a British statesman, soldier, and writer who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom said, “Christmas is a season not only for rejoicing but of reflection”

And so in the heat of the wines and appetizers, invitees reflect on the journey so far and expectations of the future.

In the same vein, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola expressed gratitude to the guests while urging them to enjoy the moment.

Olusola said, “We welcome you to the hotel Transcorp Hilton Abuja, to enjoy the beautiful lights. On the first of December, we always have our tree lighting.

“We have things planned for family, couples, and children, we have special offerings for Christmas day, and boxing day and our staff are excited to welcome you to our hotel as we are looking forward to having you.

Speaking further on the activities of the season she disclosed “so many activities packed for the season, we want you to give your wives and loved ones a break, couple time without disturbances from the children, and lots more.

“We just revamp our and we are going to open it this December as it will be ready for the festive season.

“We have a theme night, African night, Chinese, Italian, Mexican. It also comes with the theme even these well. What we want you to do is leave everything behind, feel secure, from all your troubles and enjoy as we come into the season.

She further expressed gratitude stating, “we do not take what we have for granted, we are compassionate about what we do to ensure that every guest that comes in here enjoys the superb treat. We are always striving to outdo our outdo So we are already thinking about what we will do next year.

“The challenges in the market we just keep riding on, but we are optimistic that this time next year things will be better not only for us but for all Nigerians.”