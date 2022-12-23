1.6m FCT Residents Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that a total number of 1,671,738 persons in the FCT have received doses of COVID-19 vaccinations as at December 20, 2022.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Acting Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Isah Yahaya Vatsa.

Vasta said that 990,445 persons had received at least one shot of the vaccine while 792,437 have been fully vaccinated. About 204,839 persons have received the booster shot.

He said that the FCT would sustain the vaccination and other measures against the pandemic although the COVID-19 protocols had been relaxed.

The executive secretary said that the FCT projected target population for the eligible persons for the COVID-19 vaccination was 3,089,849, adding that the target is to vaccinate at least 70 per cent (2,162,895) of these eligible persons by end of December 2022.

According to him, a total number of 246 vaccination teams (90 fixed post teams and 156 Mobile/Outreach Teams) were supported by state and partners were currently deployed in the FCT and disaggregated across the six area councils.

Also, the Director, Public Health Department, Dr. Sadiq Abdulrahaman, highlighted measures and responses to the health issues in the FCT from January to December 2022, and said that zero COVID-19 cases were recorded within the period.

Abdilrahaman attributed the successes recorded in curtailing the virus and other epidemic diseases to proven political will of the government and support of critical stakeholders.