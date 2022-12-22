  • Thursday, 22nd December, 2022

Yoruba Group Drags Nine Governors to Court over Insecurity

Nigeria | 35 mins ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta and Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Pan-Yoruba group, the Yoruba Koya Leadership and Training Foundation (YKLTF), has dragged nine governors to court, alongside the Attorneys General of their states, over worsening insecurity in the affected states.

The governors sued are of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Kwara and Kogi states.

The suit filed at the Ibadan division of the Federal High Court was marked: FHC/IB/CS/189/22, processes of which were obtained in Abuja by THISDAY.

In the suit filed by the group’s lawyer, Mr Tayo Douglas, the plaintiffs said they resolved to take the legal path due to the seeming lackadaisical attitude of the governors towards the plight of the citizens in their respective states in the area of security.

The plaintiffs were Otunba Ayodeji Osibogun, Prof. Bisi Sowunmi, Chief (Mrs) Ronke Okusanya, Senator Olatokunbo Ogunbanjo and Mr. Olakunle Osuntokun, who sued on behalf of themselves and the registered trustees of the Yoruba Koya Leadership and Training Foundation.

Specifically, they asked the court for an “Order compelling the Defendants to take all lawful and legal means necessary to protect the lives, dignities, personal liberties as well as the freedom of the people of the respective community from any acts of discrimination, dominion and oppression by the local and foreign marauding herders, bandits and kidnappers, who continue to terrorise, rape, maim, kill and kidnap the people of the said community daily without any inhibition.

