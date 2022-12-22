Standard Chartered Wins Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards

Standard Chartered Nigeria won the ‘Outstanding Use of Technology in Cash and Liquidity Management’ award and the Best Bank for Trade Finance in Nigeria award from Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards 2022 (GTB22), edging out other several financial service institutions.

Speaking on the awards, Ibiyemi Okuneye, Head of Transaction Banking, Nigeria and West Africa said, “On behalf of Standard Chartered Bank, and the Transaction Banking Team in Nigeria and West Africa, I say thank you. We remain successful leveraging our product capabilities, services and unique footprints. We are investing significantly in technology and continue to position as a trusted partner to our clients as they scale and drive efficiency in their businesses.”

She added, “As a leading Trade and Transaction Banking institution, we recognise how critical it is to continue offer innovative trade and working capital solutions. We are central to helping our clients build resilience particularly in times of unprecedented disruptions and vulnerabilities. We are focused on supporting them to facilitate their digitisation journey and to also actualise their sustainability agenda. This award underscores our differentiated proposition as we continue to deliver value even in challenging macroeconomic conditions. We are very proud of this award and remain committed to providing our clients with the best curated solutions and services that support their goals and aspirations.”

Standard Chartered Bank offers a variety of solutions that support innovative seamless trade and investment transactions for clients such as the Straight2Bank platform. It is a fully integrated Internet banking platform that caters to transacting and reporting needs across cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance.