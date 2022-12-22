Stakeholders Urge FG to Deploy Emerging Technologies for Efficient Service Delivery in Health Sector

Emma Okonji

Stakeholders in the health sector have called on the federal government to deploy emerging technologies in the sector through the right policy formulation and implementation that will improve digital health literacy among Nigerians.

They were of the view that the right technology deployment like telemedicine, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Smartphone devices and broadband connectivity, would go a long way in addressing digital health literacy in the country. They also called on the federal government to up its game by facilitating collaboration between the private and the public sector in order to ensure maximum health literacy in Nigeria.

The Programmes Manager, Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund, Dr. Amenze Eguavoen and Technology Entrepreneur and CEO, Tech4Dev, Joel Ogunsola made the call in Lagos recently, while speaking on the Morning Show, a breakfast programme on ARISE NEWS Channel, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers.

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund is an NGO established through a partnership between Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Global Citizens, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eguavoen said COVID compelled the world to go digital, but frowned at a situation where Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas, do not have access to digital devices that will help them process information about their health status.

According to her, Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund is using digital technology to drive digital health literacy in Nigeria, and helping average Nigerians to use digital devices to have access to information, analyse such information and use the data to make informed decision that will improve their health status, adding that access to quality healthcare does not come easy in Nigeria.

Ogunsola, who stressed the need for synergy among government agencies that are in charge of healthcare delivery systems in Nigeria, said most of the agencies still work in silos, with overlapping functions. He said there was need for the harmonisation of health solutions for better and efficient performance, adding that regulation on the part of government and awareness creation are important in ensuring digital literacy.

Speaking about the challenges in the health sector, Ogunsola said: “One of the greatest challenges in health sector is insufficient technology infrastructure like smartphone devices, connectivity and access to telemedicine that are designed to address health related issues. Internet connectivity is still expensive and most rural dwellers cannot afford to buy a smartphones. Telemedicine is a sure way of improving healthcare through technology. We must expand the capabilities of telemedicine beyond smartphones. People should be empowered enough to be able to have access to information about their health status by chatting with their mobile phones and other devices.

“Beyond digital literacy challenge, there is also illiteracy challenge in the health sector. A lot of technologies are developed beyond the use of non-tech savvy people and they are excluded from the use of technology in accessing information about their health status. Nigerians need special interventions from government that will enable them have access to telemedicine and other health solutions that will help improve their health situation. Network service providers should be able to give incentives to people who live below the poverty level, to be able to have access to their health information.”

Eguavoen further said improvement on digital literacy would help improve health outcomes.

“So there is need for improved national data in healthcare delivery system, to enable doctors and patients have access to health information at any given time. Government should establish the framework and implementation strategies and policies that will enable collaboration. Government must go beyond its Digital Health Policy (2021-2025), to the level of ensuring implementation of such policies. Collaboration is important and everyone has a role to play in ensuring digital literacy for all Nigerians,” Eguavoen said.