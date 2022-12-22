Peter Obi Bemoans Absence of Federal Infrastructure in Akwa 

Says politicians dividing Nigeria along ethnic lines

Okon Bassey in Uyo



Despite huge contributions of Akwa Ibom State to the nation, the state is still lacking a lot federal government infrastructure, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi has said.

The former Anambra State Governor made the observation at the Labour Party’s presidential rally held at the Unity Park field, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Tuesday.

Worried by the development, he vowed to address the low level of federal infrastructure in the state if elected president in 2023.

As a step to achieve this, he said the ongoing Ibom Deep Seaport would be turned into an export processing centre.

He noted that 2023 would be exactly 40 years that Senators visited the State over the Deep Seaport project and since then much has not been done.

“Since 1983 politicians have been coming here, they said amongst other promises they are going to build a deep Seaport , next year will make it 40 years. The federal government has not done anything in Akwa Ibom State. All they come here to do is to make fake promises.

“You cannot drive from here to Aba, you cannot drive from here to Umuahia. I don’t make fake promises. What we want is to make Nigeria to work again,” he said.

He said apart from being the youngest presidential candidate among the major parties, he has remained connected to the youth and workers in the country over the years.

“Between me and Datti, we have the greatest capacity and strength to work. In terms of education and exposure we are the most qualified. On our own we have also created wealth and strived to make it in life and we are prepared to secure and unite Nigeria,” he added.

According to him, old politicians in the country have continued to divide Nigeria along ethnic and religious lines for their selfish purposes, stressing that hunger and hardship does not recognise ethnicity and religion.

He said a prosperous Nigeria remained possible despite the level of rot in the country’s socio-political and economic life.

“Our first priority is to secure and unite Nigeria. Politicians are the ones creating division among Nigerians. North, south, east and west are one. There will be peace, there will be no more police harassment of the citizens.

“So I am coming to tell you that a new Nigeria is possible. I am coming to make Nigerians proud of their country again. I am coming to strengthen and fund education properly, strengthen the currency and increase manufacturing and production capacity.

“The next election is not by tribe or religion because hunger does not know tribe or religion. The next election will be based on competence, capacity and capability.

“It will be based on who has the required mental and physical energy and capacity. It is going to be the turn of the people to elect their leaders,” Obi posited.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure praised the people of Akwa Ibom State for coming out en masse to support their presidential candidate.

He cautioned them not to vote people who lacked the capacity and integrity to address the challenges of the country.

“Today you have shown that Akwa Ibom State is for Labour Party. There is no gainsaying the fact that Nigeria is in disarray, and is being mismanaged.

‘There is no gainsaying the fact that the challenges we have in the country, ranging from insecurity, hunger, poverty, and the mismanagement of the economy is as a result of failed leadership over the years,” he added.

National and state leaders as well as stakeholders of the party and presidential campaign council spoke at the rally.

They urged the citizens and residents to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to enable them vote Obi/Datti in the next presidential election.