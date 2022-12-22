Oyo State Judiciary Deploys Cinfores Technology for e-Filing of Documents

Emma Okonji

The Oyo State judiciary has automated its court filing process through the adoption of the Cinfores Courts Management Information System (CoMiS), a Nigerian based Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solution.

The technology solution that addresses e-filing of documents was adopted last week at the State High Court premises, with a presentation on modalities for operation displayed to judges, magistrates, and representatives of lawyers.

CoMiS seeks to seamlessly manage all court operations in the state to make justice dispensation in the twenty-first century digital economy, quick, effective, and less cumbersome.

Speaking during the presentation of the cutting-edge technology, the Chief Marketing Officer of Cinfores CoMiS, a consultancy firm that partnered with the judiciary to set up the e -filing system, Ayodele Afeniforo, told the gathering that the e-filing would make the work of lawyers very easy and efficient.

“We have been able to use the Court Information Management System to create a platform where people can log in to carry out their filing activities. It makes the court easily accessible to everyone as people can sit in their homes and access the court registry to do their business; log in with ease, file procedure and even process affidavits.

“It is easier to use and there is a guideline on the portal to put users through the process. This is an innovation that will help in quickening justice delivery; it aids efficiency and productivity and generates more income for the people involved,” Afeniforo said.

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola, while speaking at the occasion, said it was time that legal practitioners embrace the ongoing digitalisation of the court .

The court digitalisation, Abimbola explained, was in line with global best practices, adding that it will help make their work faster, easier and ensure efficient justice delivery.

Abimbola who was excited with the robust software application, said: “E-filing is one of the aspects of digitalising the magistrate court and fast tracking the processes as it means that lawyers will no longer need to appear physically at the court registry to file processes. All they need to do is go online from the comfort of their office or home for any judicial issue to deal with.