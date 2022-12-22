MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset Processor Enters Nigerian Market

Emma Okonji

MediaTek, a global chipset designer has released its flagship processor, the Dimensity 9000 chipset into the Nigerian market.

Speaking at a recent virtual conference, the company said the NextGen 5G smartphones powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset technology, would be a game-changer for smartphone users in Nigeria.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the world’s first smartphone chip built on the ultra-efficient TMSC N4 (4nm-class) production process. It offers incredible computing performance, gaming, imaging, multimedia, and connectivity innovations.

Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa, Rami Osman, who announced the availability of Dimensity 9000 in the Nigerian market, said: “The chip offers an all-around exceptional experience and its 18-bit HDR-ISP design gives users the opportunity to capture video on three cameras simultaneously. Its APU-ISP fusion delivers unparalleled capture speeds and image quality while also assuring exceptional power efficiency.

“Additionally, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset powers an exciting gaming experience. MediaTek’s Hyper Engine 5.0 gaming technologies ensure users can enjoy long-lasting, smooth gameplay without connection drops, FPS jitter, input misses, or gameplay hiccups. The speeds of the Arm Cortex-X2 CPU and Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics engine raise the gaming experience to the next level.